News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Jhunjhunwala's airline gets first 737 Max from Boeing

Jhunjhunwala's airline gets first 737 Max from Boeing

Source: PTI
June 16, 2022 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New airline Akasa Air on Thursday took delivery of the first 737 Max aircraft from Boeing in Seattle, USA, a statement said.

IMAGE: Akasa Air receives delivery of its first aircraft in Seattle, USA, June 16, 2022. The airline will operate what they claim to be India’s greenest fleet with 72 Boeing 737MAX aircraft, to be delivered over five years. Photograph: PTI Photo

Three months after Indian aviation regulator DGCA gave the green light to Max planes, Akasa Air had on November 26 last year signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max aircraft.

Commenting on the successful delivery of first aircraft on Thursday, Vinay Dube, founder, managing director and chief executive officer, Akasa Air, said, ”This is indeed a symbolic milestone in the journey of Akasa Air, bringing us one step closer to the process of obtaining our Air Operator's Permit (AOP) and leading to our commercial launch."

The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate from the ministry of civil aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

In a statement, the airline said, "With a strong commitment to democratise the skies, the airlines' total order of 72 aircraft includes an initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Jet Manage To Fly This Year?
Will Jet Manage To Fly This Year?
90 SpiceJet pilots barred from flying 737 Max planes
90 SpiceJet pilots barred from flying 737 Max planes
Akasa Air: Jhunjhunwala is biggest draw for investors
Akasa Air: Jhunjhunwala is biggest draw for investors
Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by collar during protest
Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by collar during protest
Indonesia Open: Prannoy storms into quarters
Indonesia Open: Prannoy storms into quarters
Sensex crashes by 1046 pts after US Fed rate hike
Sensex crashes by 1046 pts after US Fed rate hike
The LAJAWAB Bollywood QUIZ!
The LAJAWAB Bollywood QUIZ!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Akasa Air may launch commercial services by July

Akasa Air may launch commercial services by July

Tatas to offer ESOPs to Air India staff

Tatas to offer ESOPs to Air India staff

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances