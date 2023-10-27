Honda! Nissan! Toyota! Mitsubishi!

Glimpses from the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. The show began on October 26 and continues till November 5, 2023.

IMAGE: The Nissan Hyper Force Concept. All photographs: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: The Mazda Iconic SP.

IMAGE: Subaru Sport Mobility Concept and Air Mobility Concept vehicles.

IMAGE: Subaru's Air Mobility Concept vehicle.

IMAGE: The Honda Prelude Concept.

IMAGE: The Mitsubishi D:X Concept.

IMAGE: The Nissan Hyper Force Concept.

IMAGE: The Toyota Rangga Concept vehicle.

IMAGE: The Toyota FT-3e elecric SUV concept vehicle.

IMAGE: The Toyota FT-Se.

IMAGE: A view of Archax, a giant human-piloted robot developed by the start-up Tsubame Industries Co.

IMAGE: The Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept.

IMAGE: A BYD U8.

IMAGE: Sony Honda Mobility's AFEELA.

IMAGE: The Honda Cruise Origin.

IMAGE: A flying vehicle from Joby Aviation.

