News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Honda! Nissan! Toyota! Mitsubishi!

Honda! Nissan! Toyota! Mitsubishi!

By REDIFF BUSINESS
October 27, 2023 13:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. The show began on October 26 and continues till November 5, 2023.

 

IMAGE: The Nissan Hyper Force Concept. All photographs: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Mazda Iconic SP.

 

IMAGE: Subaru Sport Mobility Concept and Air Mobility Concept vehicles.

 

IMAGE: Subaru's Air Mobility Concept vehicle.

 

IMAGE: The Honda Prelude Concept.

 

IMAGE: The Mitsubishi D:X Concept.

 

IMAGE: The Nissan Hyper Force Concept.

 

IMAGE: The Toyota Rangga Concept vehicle.

 

IMAGE: The Toyota FT-3e elecric SUV concept vehicle.

 

IMAGE: The Toyota FT-Se.

 

IMAGE: A view of Archax, a giant human-piloted robot developed by the start-up Tsubame Industries Co.

 

IMAGE: The Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept.

 

IMAGE: A BYD U8.

 

IMAGE: Sony Honda Mobility's AFEELA.

 

IMAGE: The Honda Cruise Origin.

 

IMAGE: A flying vehicle from Joby Aviation.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BUSINESS
 
Print this article
Maruti's Goal: Hybrid, Not EV, Cars
Maruti's Goal: Hybrid, Not EV, Cars
Can Jaguar Land Rover Meet its EV Target by 2030?
Can Jaguar Land Rover Meet its EV Target by 2030?
EVs Star At Shanghai Auto Show
EVs Star At Shanghai Auto Show
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
PIX: South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
PIX: South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Is the Scorpio Classic still relevant in 2023?

Is the Scorpio Classic still relevant in 2023?

Cars Of The Future

Cars Of The Future

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances