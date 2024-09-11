News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Jabil to set up Rs 2K cr electronics unit in TN

Jabil to set up Rs 2K cr electronics unit in TN

By Shine Jacob
September 11, 2024 15:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a sign of the expanding Apple supplier ecosystem in India, American multinational Jabil Inc will set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

Jabil

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jabil Inc

Jabil is one of the 14 Apple suppliers in India, of around 200 globally, while another 14 have reportedly received preliminary clearance to form joint ventures with Indian companies to set up facilities.

Interestingly, of the 14 existing manufacturing units in the Apple supply chain, seven are already in Tamil Nadu.

 

This comes as the American technology giant ramps up production in India through its largest vendors — Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata Electronics, and Wistron — to increase capacity.

The current suppliers in Tamil Nadu include Tata Electronics, Flex, Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn), Guangdong Lingyi iTECH Manufacturing, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Pegatron Corporation, Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology, and Zhen Ding Technology Holding.

Jabil is also a major supplier to Cisco and HP.

Earlier this year, Jabil began producing AirPod components — plastic bodies — for Apple in India.

Its major export destinations from India are Vietnam and China.

Jabil’s 858,000-square-foot Pune facility employs around 2,500 people.

The Tiruchirappalli deal was finalised on Tuesday as part of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to the US.

“A significant investment of Rs 2,000 crore by Jabil at Tiruchirappalli, a global leader in electronic manufacturing services.

"This will create 5,000 jobs and create a new cluster for electronics manufacturing,” Stalin posted on X.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa noted that Jabil’s investment would create employment opportunities in the surrounding areas of Trichy, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, and Thanjavur.

In addition, Rockwell Automation is expanding its manufacturing with a Rs 666 crore investment in Kanchipuram, adding 365 jobs. A memorandum of understanding was also signed with Autodesk to skill youth and support micro, small and medium enterprises, and startups, further strengthening the state’s industrial ecosystem.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed with Autodesk to skill youth and support micro, small and medium enterprises and startups, further strengthening the state’s industrial ecosystem.

Tamil Nadu has seen a spike in electronics exports recently, driven primarily by the spike in iPhone exports.

The state is now India’s top electronics exporter, with exports reaching $9.56 billion in 2023-24 (FY24), up 78 per cent from $5.37 billion in 2022-23, far ahead of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to industry experts, one major reason for the rise in exports is the China Plus One strategy adopted by global players like Apple, which has led contractors such as Foxconn and Pegatron, along with suppliers like Salcomp, to contribute to Tamil Nadu’s emergence as an electronics hub.

Coined in 2013, the China Plus One strategy involves companies diversifying their investments to destinations outside China.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa noted that Jabil’s investment would create employment opportunities in the surrounding areas of Trichy, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, and Thanjavur.

“This will significantly boost the economy of the central zone, creating a new hub for electronics manufacturing in Tamil Nadu.

"With this, Tamil Nadu will have its third major electronics cluster after Sriperumbudur and Hosur,” Rajaa said.

Apple exported phones worth Rs 34,089 crore in the first four months of this financial year.

While Apple is shifting a large part of its supply chain to India under the Make In India for the World initiative, it is also expanding its domestic market.

In FY24, the company’s domestic market is expected to reach Rs 67,000 crore.

Reports suggest that 14 companies, including Luxshare, Sunny Optical, Han’s Laser Technology, YUTO Packaging Technology, Strong, Salcomp, and Boson, have approached the government for initial clearance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shine Jacob
Source: source
 
Print this article
'On Track For Best-Ever IPO Year'
'On Track For Best-Ever IPO Year'
Pixxel Gets An Order From NASA
Pixxel Gets An Order From NASA
High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market
High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market
BJP candidate against Vinesh Phogat is...
BJP candidate against Vinesh Phogat is...
Statue of Unity can 'fall anytime', says X post
Statue of Unity can 'fall anytime', says X post
Why Jr NTR Is 'Very Nervous'
Why Jr NTR Is 'Very Nervous'
Q-comm cos expand Tier-II ops ahead of festival season
Q-comm cos expand Tier-II ops ahead of festival season

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Equity MFs Rake In Rs 38,239 Cr In Aug

Equity MFs Rake In Rs 38,239 Cr In Aug

What SEBI's 106 Search Ops Discovered

What SEBI's 106 Search Ops Discovered

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances