ITC Q4 net profit grows nearly four-fold to Rs 19,807 cr

ITC Q4 net profit grows nearly four-fold to Rs 19,807 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
May 22, 2025 18:24 IST

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Thursday posted a nearly four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,807.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

It had reported a profit of Rs 5,013.18 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

 

Its revenue from operations for the quarter under review was nearly flat at Rs 20,376.3 crore against Rs 20,349.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full fiscal 2024-25, the company's profit increased 68.9 per cent to Rs 35,052 crore from Rs 20,751 crore in FY24.

The revenue from operations in FY25 was 10.4 per cent higher at Rs 81,612.78 crore.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.85 per ordinary share of Re 1 each for FY25.

Shares of ITC settled 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 426.10 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. Results were results after market hours.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
