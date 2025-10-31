HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ITC Q2 consolidated net profit up 2.6% at Rs 5,187cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 31, 2025 11:56 IST

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 2.6 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,187 crore for the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal (FY'26) as compared to Rs 5,054 crore in the same period last year.

ITC

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

However, the current quarter's figures exclude the hotels business, which was demerged into ITC Hotels Ltd effective from January 2025 and is no longer part of the company's continuing operations.

 

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 4.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,180 crore in Q2FY'26 from Rs 4,976 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the July-September quarter marginally declined to Rs 21,256 crore from Rs 21,536 crore a year ago, reflecting a normalisation in the agri business that had witnessed an exceptional export base in the previous year, the company informed the bourses.

Its FMCG segment, comprising cigarettes and other branded packaged foods and personal care products, remained the key growth driver.

The segment revenue rose 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,473 crore from Rs 14,463 crore.

However, agri business revenue dropped to Rs 4,038 crore from Rs 5,845 crore due to restrictions on certain crop exports, while paperboards, paper and packaging turnover inched up to Rs 2,220 crore from Rs 2,114 crore a year ago.

Discontinued operations in consolidated accounts represent operations of the hotel business, which was demerged from January 2025.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose modestly by 2.2 per cent to Rs 6,695 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,552 crore in the year-ago period, with margins holding steady despite continued investment in brand building across the FMCG–Others segment (excluding cigarettes).

Excessive rains in many parts of the country and the transition to new GST rates posed operational challenges, especially for the FMCG categories, causing short-term business disruptions during the quarter, the Kolkata-headquartered company said.

The amalgamation of Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited (SNBPL) and Wimco Limited, both wholly owned subsidiaries, with the company was approved by the board of directors on August 1.

The process of seeking approval for the amalgamation from the National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata and Hyderabad Benches, is in progress, the company said.

It also said the September quarter's results include the final settlement of an insurance claim relating to leaf tobacco stock destroyed in a fire at a third-party warehouse in an earlier year.

The board also approved the voluntary delisting of ITC shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange, while continuing their listing on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, ITC also recommended for approval the appointment of Amitabh Kant as a director and as an independent director of the company for five years, with effect from January 1, 2026.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
IPO Boom Faces Reality Check
Return of coal threatens India's emission commitments
'Emirates NBD Is In RBL For 15-20 Years'
Automation Takes the Lead, Hiring Trails
Can Private Bankers Transform Public Sector Banks?
