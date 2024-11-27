IT hiring expected to grow by 10-12% in next 6 months

IT services hiring is expected to grow 10-12 per cent in the next six months following rapid evolution of technology which is reshaping industries and economies worldwide, a report said on Wednesday.

Emerging technologies such as Generative AI, Deep Tech, and Quantum Computing emerge are set to create over a million jobs by 2030, the report by business services provider Quess Corp said.

The report revealed that demand for talent across Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Cybersecurity during the second quarter (July-September) sequentially surged across the country by 71 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.

This report is based on data from the first two-quarters of FY25 from Quess IT Staffing's operations that analyses the evolving aggregate tech hiring demand and related insights to give leaders a clear understanding of what the talent market looks like.

"India, with its burgeoning tech talent pool and innovative spirit, is at the forefront of this digital revolution.

"Therefore, IT services hiring will grow 10-12 per cent in the next 6 months," Quess IT Staffing CEO Kapil Joshi said.

According to the IT Staffing Quarterly Digital Skills Report Q2FY25 report, 79 per cent of the aggregate demand emerged from the top five skill suites, including Development, ERP, Testing, Networking and Data Science.

In addition to these functional skill suites, there was a rapid increase in specialized roles and skills related to Java (30 per cent), cybersecurity (20 per cent), and DevOps (25 per cent) between the first quarter and second quarter of FY25, it said.

Meanwhile, the report also found that in the second quarter of FY25, technology talent demand saw a distinct trend across various IT Services firms leading by 37 per cent, followed by Hi-Tech (11 per cent), Consulting (11 per cent), Manufacturing (9 per cent) and BFSI (8 per cent) firms.

The report revealed that GCCs have emerged as the powerhouse of tech hiring in India during the second quarter of FY25, driven by a robust demand for skills in roles such as AI/ML, Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and DevOps, which have applications across various sectors.

When it comes to geographies, the report found that the tech landscape in the country is experiencing a boom, with Bengaluru emerging as the undisputed leader.

A staggering 62 per cent of hiring requests flow through this region, followed by the West (14 per cent), North (8 per cent), and East (0.4 per cent), said the report.

After Bengaluru, the city-wise landscape in demand sharing is followed by Hyderabad (43.5 per cent) and Pune (10 per cent), it added.

Further, the report revealed that there has been a surge in talent demand across various cities due to the expansion of GCCs in India.

These companies focus on hiring skilled professionals from fields like e engineering, IT, finance, and analytics, which has led to firms looking for hiring from the talent pools of tier II and III cities, it added.