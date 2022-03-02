News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Investors' wealth tumbles Rs 86,742 cr as stocks plunge

Investors' wealth tumbles Rs 86,742 cr as stocks plunge

Source: PTI
March 02, 2022 21:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Investors' wealth tumbled Rs 86,741.74 crore on Wednesday, mirroring weakness in the global equity markets amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Investor

Photograph: PTI Photo

The BSE benchmark Sensex slumped 1,227.18 points to 55,020.10 during the day in line with a global selloff. It finally settled at 55,468.90, lower by 778.38 points or 1.38 per cent.

Surging crude prices and foreign capital outflows also weighed on investor sentiment.

 

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked Rs 86,741.74 crore to reach Rs 2,51,52,303.35 crore in tandem with the massive selloff.

Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling 6 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement.

"Indian markets had to face a double whammy situation today where geopolitical tension is a major headwind while a sharp surge in crude oil prices is a key risk for the Indian market because Brent Crude has crossed the $110 mark.

"If we look at the headline indices then the market was looking very weak but there was some buying in the broader market from lower levels," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

As of now, news flows related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and movement in crude oil prices are the key dominating factors for the volatility in the market, he added.

"Markets traded volatile and lost over a per cent amid feeble global cues.

"The news of war intensifying between Russia-Ukraine led to a weak start, which further deteriorated citing a sharp surge in crude oil  prices," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Mahashivratri.

The 30-share BSE index on Monday had settled 388.76 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 56,247.28.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ukraine crisis: Govt may defer LIC IPO
Ukraine crisis: Govt may defer LIC IPO
'NSE is not just Chitra and Anand alone'
'NSE is not just Chitra and Anand alone'
Nirav Modi has been dethroned!
Nirav Modi has been dethroned!
Govt may miss Rs 6-trn national monetisation target
Govt may miss Rs 6-trn national monetisation target
Rohit, Virat cheer for Mithali and Co ahead of Pak tie
Rohit, Virat cheer for Mithali and Co ahead of Pak tie
Average salary hike in India likely to be 9.1% in '22
Average salary hike in India likely to be 9.1% in '22
Pujara, Rahane, Pandya downgraded in BCCI contracts
Pujara, Rahane, Pandya downgraded in BCCI contracts

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Govt may miss Rs 6-trn national monetisation target

Govt may miss Rs 6-trn national monetisation target

Average salary hike in India likely to be 9.1% in '22

Average salary hike in India likely to be 9.1% in '22

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances