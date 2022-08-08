News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Infra assets worth over Rs 1.62 lakh cr to be monetised this fiscal: FinMin

Infra assets worth over Rs 1.62 lakh cr to be monetised this fiscal: FinMin

Source: PTI
August 08, 2022 21:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

vInfrastructure assets worth over Rs 1.62 lakh crore are expected to be monetised during the current fiscal, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Infrastructure

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The government had last year announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors, ranging from power to road and railways in four years till 2025.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said about Rs 97,000 crore worth of public assets were monetised in the last fiscal (2021-22).

 

The key transactions include highway toll-operate-transfer (TOT) based PPP concessions, NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), PowerGrid InvIT, annual accruals from mineral and coal blocks auctioned in FY21-22, private investment in the redevelopment of railway colonies, receipts from 6 airports leased on PPP mode and private investment from port terminals bid out on PPP mode.

"Indicative value of assets envisaged to be monetised under NMP during FY22-23 is Rs 1,62,422 crore," he said.

Chaudhary said the various transactions proposed to be undertaken during FY22-23 include highway TOT bundles and InvIT future rounds, redevelopment of sports stadia, operational power generation & transmission assets, lease of airports through PPP, PPP projects at various port trusts, development of silos and warehouses, monetisation of tower assets and mining assets.

The indicative value refers to the value expected to be realised by the asset owners through the monetisation process, either in form of accruals or by way of private sector investment.

The sectors identified under the NMP include roads, ports, airports, railways, warehousing, gas & product pipelines, power generation and transmission, mining, telecom, stadium and urban real estate.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Akasa Air experience as it takes to the skies
The Akasa Air experience as it takes to the skies
Tata Motors to acquire Ford's Sanand plant
Tata Motors to acquire Ford's Sanand plant
5G services likely to be rolled out in about a month
5G services likely to be rolled out in about a month
Injured Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup, Kohli returns
Injured Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup, Kohli returns
Equity mutual funds inflow drops 43% in July
Equity mutual funds inflow drops 43% in July
Cong urges SC to look into Ayodhya 'land scam'
Cong urges SC to look into Ayodhya 'land scam'
Taxpayers fear notices due to I-T dept slips
Taxpayers fear notices due to I-T dept slips

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Equity mutual funds inflow drops 43% in July

Equity mutual funds inflow drops 43% in July

Ambani looks to repeat telecom feat in new energy

Ambani looks to repeat telecom feat in new energy

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances