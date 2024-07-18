News
Infosys Q1 net profit rises 7.1%, hikes FY25 growth outlook

Infosys Q1 net profit rises 7.1%, hikes FY25 growth outlook

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 18, 2024 16:49 IST
IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported a 7 per cent rise in first quarter net profit and raised its growth outlook for the current financial year.

Infosys

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The consolidated net profit of Infosys increased to Rs 6,368 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 5,945 crore in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

 

Quarter-on-quarter the company's net profit fell 20 per cent from Rs 7,969 crore in the January-March quarter.

For the current fiscal year, it raised revenue growth guidance to 3-4 per cent in constant currency terms.

"We had an excellent start to FY25 with strong and broad-based growth, operating margin expansion, robust large deals, and highest ever cash generation.

"This is a testimony to our differentiated service offerings, enormous client trust, and relentless execution," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

"With our focused approach for generative AI for enterprises working with their data sets on a cloud foundation, we have strong traction with our clients.

"This is building on our Topaz and Cobalt capabilities," Parekh added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
