Infosys Ranks As Top Company For Career Growth In India

Infosys has been recognised as the best company for career growth in India, according to LinkedIn's '2026 Top Companies' list, highlighting the importance of tech skills and human capabilities in today's job market.

Key Points Infosys has been named the top company for career growth in India by LinkedIn.

The LinkedIn '2026 Top Companies' list is dominated by technology, consulting, and finance firms.

Accenture and Amazon rank second and third, respectively, for career growth opportunities.

Bengaluru remains the primary talent hub for top companies in India.

Companies are increasingly seeking professionals with a blend of technical and human skills.

IT major Infosys has emerged as the top company for career growth in India, followed by Accenture and Amazon, according to LinkedIn's '2026 Top Companies' list released on Tuesday.

Top Companies And New Entrants

The 10th edition of the annual list, which features 25 large companies, is dominated by technology powerhouses, global consulting firms, and financial giants. JPMorgan Chase and SAP secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

The 2026 list witnessed ten new entrants. Notable new additions include tech firms such as SAP, NVIDIA, HP, Microsoft, Sandisk, Marvell Technology, and Thomson Reuters.

Geographical Talent Hubs

Geographically, Bengaluru continues to lead as the prominent talent hub for these top companies.

Hyderabad follows closely, while Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai remain key hiring centres for large corporations.

Shifting Hiring Trends

The report highlighted a shifting focus in hiring trends, noting that companies are increasingly looking for professionals who can blend technical fluency with human skills-such as communication and problem-solving-that artificial intelligence (AI) cannot replace.

"This year's top companies list clearly signals that hirers are looking at proof of skills as much as they are looking at their presence. Companies across technology, finance, and software are looking for professionals who can pair irreplaceable human strengths with the ability to work alongside AI to maximise efficiency and value," Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor, said.