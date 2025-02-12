HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Industrial output grows 3.2% in December

Industrial output grows 3.2% in December

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 12, 2025 16:41 IST

India's industrial production growth slows to 3.2 per cent in December 2024, mainly due to poor performance of mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.

IIP

Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

The government has also revised the November 2024 IIP figure to 5 per cent from the provisional estimate of 5.2 per cent released in the previous month.

 

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 4.4 per cent in December 2023.

India's Index of Industrial Production increased by 3.2  per cent in December 2024, an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 3 per cent in December 2024, down from 4.6 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production growth declined to 2.6 per cent from 5.2 per cent year-on-year.

Power output increased to 6.2 per cent in December 2024 from 1.2 per cent a year ago.

In the April-December period, the IIP grew 4 per cent, down from 6.2 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
