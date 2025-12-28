HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo's domestic mkt share slides to 63.6% in Nov

IndiGo's domestic mkt share slides to 63.6% in Nov

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
December 28, 2025 20:56 IST

The country's largest airline IndiGo, which faced massive operational disruptions earlier this month, saw its domestic market share slide to 63.6 per cent in November, according to official data.

Indigo

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, and SpiceJet had their respective market shares in November rise to 26.7 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

In October, these figures were at 25.7 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

 

Latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that Akasa Air also saw its domestic market share drop to 4.7 per cent in November from 5.2 per cent in October.

With a share of 63.6 per cent in November, IndiGo remained the largest domestic carrier but the share declined from 65.6 per cent in October.

In the wake of the operational disruptions, DGCA, earlier this month, directed IndiGo to reduce its winter schedule by 10 per cent.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2025 were 1,526.35 lakh as against 1,464.02 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 4.26 per cent and monthly growth of 6.92 per cent," DGCA said.

Last month, airlines received 1,196 passenger-related complaints, with 50.6 per cent pertaining to flight problem, followed by baggage (17.9 per cent) and refund (12.5 per cent).

As per the data, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood at 1.33 per cent in November.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
