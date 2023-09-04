News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » IndiGo to place order for 10 more A320 neo planes

IndiGo to place order for 10 more A320 neo planes

Source: PTI
September 04, 2023 19:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's largest airline IndiGo has decided to place an order for another 10 A320 neo family aircraft.

IndiGo

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

These planes will be in addition to the nearly 1,000 planes already ordered by the carrier.

The latest decision comes little over two months after IndiGo announced placing a firm order to buy 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus, which was one of the largest-ever aircraft purchases by an airline.

 

In a regulatory filing on Monday, IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation said its board of directors, at their meeting on Monday, "approved placing the order for 10 additional A320 NEO aircraft with Airbus and execute the amendment agreement to the purchase agreement".

The filing also said "these 10 aircraft to be part of the original 300 aircraft order of 2019".

On June 19, IndiGo had said that it is further defining its long-term future, well into the next decade, by placing a firm order for 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

"This will provide IndiGo a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035," the airline had said.

Currently, IndiGo operates more than 300 aircraft.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The take-off and crash-landing of Jet's Naresh Goyal
The take-off and crash-landing of Jet's Naresh Goyal
Wipro bets on Capco, Cloud, AI to power BFSI revenue
Wipro bets on Capco, Cloud, AI to power BFSI revenue
Crop protection companies to reap bumper Q2 harvest
Crop protection companies to reap bumper Q2 harvest
Two internal candidates in race to replace Uday Kotak
Two internal candidates in race to replace Uday Kotak
BCCI bigwigs land in Pakistan for Asia Cup
BCCI bigwigs land in Pakistan for Asia Cup
Has Udhayanidhi Shot INDIA Alliance in the Foot?
Has Udhayanidhi Shot INDIA Alliance in the Foot?
SC asks Art 370 petitioner to swear allegiance to...
SC asks Art 370 petitioner to swear allegiance to...

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

4 Kerala PSUs part of India's first solar mission

4 Kerala PSUs part of India's first solar mission

Aditya-L1 fires up funding prospects for pvt space cos

Aditya-L1 fires up funding prospects for pvt space cos

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances