HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India's services sector grows at slowest pace in over 2 years in Jan

India's services sector grows at slowest pace in over 2 years in Jan

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 05, 2025 13:01 IST

x

India's services sector activity expanded at the slowest pace in over two years in January amid softer increases in sales and output, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

Services sector

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 59.3 in December to 56.5 in January -- its lowest level since November.

In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

 

"India's services sector lost growth momentum in January, although the PMI remained well above the 50-break-even level.

"The business activity and new business PMI indices eased to their lowest levels since November 2022 and November 2023 respectively," Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said.

In contrast to the trend for total new orders, there was a quicker increase in international sales.

Survey participants noted gains from clients in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

The overall rate of expansion hit a five-month high.

"... New export business partly countered the downtrend and continued to rebound from a dip in late-2024, in line with official data which showed India's services exports shinning in December and capturing a larger share of global trade," Bhandari said.

The survey noted that ongoing improvements in new business intakes and rising capacity pressures prompted service providers to recruit additional staff at the start of the last fiscal quarter.

According to them, full- and part-time positions had been filled.

The rate of job creation accelerated from December and was among the fastest seen since data collection started in December 2005.

Service providers in India were confident of a rise in business activity over the course of the coming 12 months.

Some of the reasons listed for upbeat forecasts include advertising, efforts to price competitively and new client enquiries.

On the price front, services companies noted another uptick in their expenses largely due to rising staff costs, but also greater food prices.

As a result of rising cost burdens and demand resilience, prices charged for the provision of Indian services increased further at the start of 2025.

Meanwhile, India's private sector economy lost some growth momentum in January, as a quicker increase in factory production was more than offset by a softer expansion in services activity.

The HSBC India Composite Output Index fell from 59.2 in December to a 14-month low of 57.7.

Composite PMI indices are weighted averages of comparable manufacturing and services PMI indices.

Weights reflect the relative size of the manufacturing and service sectors according to official GDP data.

The HSBC India Services PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Time To Play Tests Not T20s In Markets'
'Time To Play Tests Not T20s In Markets'
Why Must We Have 7 I-T Categories?
Why Must We Have 7 I-T Categories?
Budget 2025: Grassroot Level Implementation Must
Budget 2025: Grassroot Level Implementation Must
'Prime Minister Modi Has Been Fiscally Conscious'
'Prime Minister Modi Has Been Fiscally Conscious'
'Landmark Moment For Capital Market'
'Landmark Moment For Capital Market'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cheat Foods Celebs Love To Eat

webstory image 2

Can This Budget Make You A Crorepati?

webstory image 3

21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

VIDEOS

Winter Sports Shine in Sonamarg with Exciting Ice Skating Event4:43

Winter Sports Shine in Sonamarg with Exciting Ice Skating...

Delhi Election: President Droupadi Murmu casts vote1:37

Delhi Election: President Droupadi Murmu casts vote

Delhi Elections: Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar cast votes2:53

Delhi Elections: Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD