India's job market shows 11% hiring intent for 2026

India's job market shows 11% hiring intent for 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
November 12, 2025 15:42 IST

After a year of muted single-digit growth, hiring intent has returned to double digits at 11 per cent, up from 9.75 per cent last year, supported by formalisation and regional expansion, says a report.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

According to the India Decoding Jobs 2026 Report, launched by digital recruitment platform Taggd in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, and infrastructure are set to drive hiring momentum.

"This resurgence marks a shift from recovery to reinvention, powered by digital acceleration, formalisation, and regional expansion," Devashish Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Taggd, said.

 

This edition of the report captures insights from nearly 300+ talent leaders across 21 industries, offering a data-backed view of India's job and talent story.

As per the report, AI is transforming how organisations hire, with 60 per cent of recruiters using it for resume screening and 45 per cent for interview automation.

As a result, AI-related skills are now as critical in recruitment as they are across other industries.

Employers are scouting candidates skilled in technologies such as GenAI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, alongside digital and data specialists, AI/ML engineers, solutions architects, and sustainability specialists, the report added.

As per the report, the year 2026 is emerging as the year of experienced professionals, with companies increasingly prioritising mid- and senior-level talent for those with 6–15+ years of experience.

Tier II cities accounted for 32 per cent of projected jobs in 2026, as organisations, especially GCCs, tap into new regional talent hubs for both cost efficiency and emerging skill sets.

Female hiring is projected at 30 per cent in FY 2026-2027, consistent with 2025 levels but lower than 36 per cent in 2024, as per the report.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Selling Land Is Not a Service, Rules Supreme Court
'Not hatchbacks, not sedans, SUVs still king post-GST cut'
1 in 3 Decade-Old Tax Cases Still Unheard
India Opens Doors To Foreign Banks, But...
Will GST Cut Bring Back Hatchbacks To Top Of The Line?
