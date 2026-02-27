India's GDP Grows 7.8% in Q3 Under New Series; beats estimate

India's economy demonstrates robust growth, surging to 7.8% in the October-December quarter of 2025-26, driven by the new series of national accounts.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points India's economy grew by 7.8% in the October-December quarter of 2025-26, based on the new national accounts series.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the new series with the base year 2022-23.

GDP is estimated to grow at 7.6% during the current fiscal year, revised from the earlier advance estimate of 7.4%.

The growth rate for the July-September period of 2025-26 was revised upwards to 8.4%.

India's economy grew by 7.8 per cent during the October-December quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.4 per cent a year ago, according to the new series of national accounts with 2022-23 as the base year.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday released the New Series of Annual and Quarterly National Accounts Estimates with the base year 2022â 23. It replaces the previous series with a base year of 2011â 12.

Revised GDP Growth Estimates

According to the new series, the gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow at 7.6 per cent during the current fiscal, as against 7.4 per cent in the advance estimates released by the ministry in January.

Also, the growth rate for the July-September period of 2025-26 has been revised upwards to 8.4 per cent from 8.2 per cent.

However, the growth rate for the first quarter was revised downwards to 6.7 per cent from 7.8 per cent.