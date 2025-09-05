HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's forex reserves jump by $3.51 bn to $694.23 bn

September 05, 2025
September 05, 2025 21:26 IST

India's forex reserves jumped by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion for the week ended August 29, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Lee Jae-Won/Reuters

The overall reserves had dropped by $4.39 billion to $690.72 billion in the previous reporting week.

 

For the week ended August 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.69 billion to $583.94 billion, the latest data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $1.77 billion to $86.77 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $40 million to $18.78 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $18 million at $4.75 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

