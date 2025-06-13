HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's forex reserves jump $5.17 bn to $697 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
June 13, 2025 22:55 IST

India's forex reserves increased by $5.17 billion to $696.65 billion for the week ended June 6, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The overall reserves had dropped by $1.24 billion to $691.49 billion for the week ended May 30.

Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.89 billion in end-September 2024.

 

For the week ended June 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by $3.47 billion to $587.68 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves were up by $1.58 billion to $85.88 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also rose by $102 million to $18.67 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also inched up by $14 million at $4.4 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Rare earth inventories may run dry by mid-July
RBI Eases KYC Deadline For Low-Risk Customers
'US Is Only Arm-Twisting'
AI 171 Crash: 'Mood Is Grim' At Tata HQ
MEA Pushes For Quick Resolution To Rare Earth Curbs
