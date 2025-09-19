HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's forex reserves jump $4.7 bn to $702.97 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
September 19, 2025 22:48 IST

India's forex reserves jumped $4.7 billion to $702.97 billion for the week ended September 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Dollar

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased $4.04 billion to $698.27 billion.

The overall reserves had jumped $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion.

 

For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $2.54 billion to $587.01 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased $2.12 billion to $92.42 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $32 million to $18.77 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $9 million at $4.76 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
