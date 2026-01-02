HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's forex reserves jump $3.29 bn to $696.61 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 02, 2026 18:48 IST

India's forex reserves jumped by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion in the week to December 26, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

The overall kitty had increased by $4.368 billion to $693.32 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended December 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $184 million to $559.61 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $2.96 billion to $113.32 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $60 million to $18.80 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $93 million to $4.87 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Margin, valuation worries may weigh on Eicher stock
Independent Director Exits Hit Multi-Year High
UP ramps up services to achieve $50 bn export goal
How are power stocks likely to fare in 2026
Switch To LNG May Save India $1 Bn
