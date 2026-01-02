India's forex reserves jump $3.29 bn to $696.61 bn

India's forex reserves jumped by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion in the week to December 26, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

The overall kitty had increased by $4.368 billion to $693.32 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended December 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $184 million to $559.61 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $2.96 billion to $113.32 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $60 million to $18.80 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $93 million to $4.87 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.