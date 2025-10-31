HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's forex reserves drop $6.9 bn to $695.36 bn

October 31, 2025 22:44 IST

India's forex reserves dropped by $6.92 billion to $695.36 billion during the week ended October 24, the RBI said on Friday.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $4.5 billion to $702.28 billion.

For the week ended October 24, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.86 billion to $566.55 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves declined $3.01 billion to $105.54 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $58 million to $18.66 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $6 million at $4.61 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

