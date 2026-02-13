HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's forex reserves drop $6.7 bn to $717 bn

India's forex reserves drop $6.7 bn to $717 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 13, 2026 23:43 IST

During the week ended February 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $7.66 billion to $570 billion.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • Value of the gold reserves dropped by $14.21 billion
  • Special Drawing Rights were down by $132 million
  • India's reserve position with the IMF was also down

India's forex reserves dropped by $6.71 billion to $717 billion during the week ended February 6, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by $14.36 billion to an all-time high of $723.77 billion.

During the week ended February 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $7.66 billion to $570 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

 

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves dropped by $14.21 billion to $123.48 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $132 million to $18.82 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $32 million to $4.715 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
PV dispatches in fast lane in Jan: SIAM
Nifty FMCG down over 6% in 2026, investors focus on select stocks
RBI Proposes Strict Curbs On Bank Recovery Agents
The MG Majestor: First Look
SC Slams RERA: 'Better to Abolish It'
