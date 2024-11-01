News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » India's forex reserves down to $684.80 billion

India's forex reserves down to $684.80 billion

Source: ANI
November 01, 2024 21:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's foreign exchange reserves fell for the fourth consecutive week after reaching an all-time high last month.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the week ending October 25, the forex reserves declined by $3.46 billion to $684.80 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

 

In the three preceding weeks, reserves dropped by $3.7 billion, $10.7 billion, and $2.16 billion, respectively, the data showed.

Reserves had reached a record high of $704.88 billion before this recent decline, likely due to RBI intervention aimed at preventing a sharp depreciation of the rupee.

A substantial buffer of foreign exchange reserves helps shield domestic economic activity from global shocks.

The latest RBI data shows that India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, stand at $593.75 billion.

Gold reserves currently amount to $68.53 billion, according to Friday's data.

Estimates suggest that India's foreign exchange reserves are now sufficient to cover approximately one year of projected imports.

In 2023, India added around $58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves.

This contrasts with a cumulative decline of $71 billion in 2022.

Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority.

These reserves are generally held in reserve currencies, mainly the US Dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The RBI monitors the foreign exchange markets closely, intervening only to maintain orderly market conditions and to curb excessive volatility in the Rupee exchange rate, without adhering to any fixed target level or range.

The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent steep rupee depreciation.

A decade ago, the Indian rupee was among the most volatile currencies in Asia.

Since then, it has become one of the most stable.

The RBI has strategically bought dollars when the Rupee is strong and sold when it weakens.

A stable rupee enhances the appeal of Indian assets to investors, promising better performance with greater predictability.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Modi's AI Mission Set To Take Off
Modi's AI Mission Set To Take Off
Automakers On Luxe Top Gear To Woo Buyers
Automakers On Luxe Top Gear To Woo Buyers
'Lot Of Interest In GenAI And Art Of...'
'Lot Of Interest In GenAI And Art Of...'
US sanctions 15 Indian entities for backing Russia
US sanctions 15 Indian entities for backing Russia
Sensex, Nifty start Samvat 2081 on a high
Sensex, Nifty start Samvat 2081 on a high
'Every Citizen On The Border Is A Soldier'
'Every Citizen On The Border Is A Soldier'
Rijiju interacts with Chinese soldiers near Tawang
Rijiju interacts with Chinese soldiers near Tawang

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Why Ratan Really Fell Out With Cyrus
Why Ratan Really Fell Out With Cyrus
AI-Vistara Merger: What You Must Know
AI-Vistara Merger: What You Must Know

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances