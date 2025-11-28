HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's forex reserves decline $4.47 bn to $688 bn

India's forex reserves decline $4.47 bn to $688 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
November 28, 2025 23:52 IST

India's forex reserves declined $4.47 billion to $688.104 billion during the week ended November 21 due to a steep decrease in the value of gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The overall reserves had increased by $5.543 billion to $692.576 billion in the previous reporting week.

 

For the week ended November 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.69 billion to $560.6 billion, the data released showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves decreased by $2.67 billion to $104.18 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also decreased by $84 million to $18.57 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $23 million to $4.76 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
