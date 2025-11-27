Mahindra launches XEV 9S electric 7-seater SUV at Rs 19.95 lakh

Mahindra has officially pulled the covers off the XEV 9S, India’s first "authentic electric origin" 7-seater SUV.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Actress Gul Panag with the Mahindra XEV 9S, Bengaluru, November 27, 2025.

Built on the new INGLO architecture, this SUV isn't just about going electric, it is about offering massive space and premium tech without the massive price tag usually associated with large EVs.

With a starting price of ₹ 19.95 Lakh, the XEV 9S is launched to disrupt the automotive segment, specifically with its entry-level variant, the ‘Pack One’, which offers a level of equipment rarely seen in base models.

A full Panaromic Sunroof, not one but two choices of battery in the base variant itself -- a 59 kWh battery which produces 170 kw of power and a 79 kWh Battery bhich produces a massive 210 kw of power. And both support superfast charging, capable of going from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes.

And that's not all, you also get the unending Full 3 screen infotainment display in this Pack One.