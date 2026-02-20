HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's forex kitty jumps $8.66 bn to record $725.72 bn

India's forex kitty jumps $8.66 bn to record $725.72 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 20, 2026 23:54 IST

The previous all-time high of $723.77 billion was touched in January.

American dollar

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • The overall forex reserves dropped $6.71 billion
  • Value of the gold reserves surged by $4.99 billion
  • India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $19 million

India's forex reserves jumped $8.663 billion to hit a new all-time high of $725.73 billion in the week ended February 13, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall forex reserves dropped $6.71 billion to $717.06 billion in the previous reporting week ended February 6.

The previous all-time high of $723.77 billion was touched in January.

 

For the week ended February 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.55 billion to $573.6 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

India's foreign exchange reserves fraph

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves surged by $4.99 billion to $128.47 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $103 million to $18.92 billion, the apex bank added.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $19 million to $4.73 billion in the reporting week, according to data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Core Industries' Growth Slows to 4% in January
AI can help India's growth, but poses job risks: IMF chief
Tata Motors delivers a knock-out Punch.ev
Modi meets AI startups' CEOs, global leaders at AI Summit
AI Democracy Needs India: OpenAI
