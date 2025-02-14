HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's forex kitty jumps $7.65 bn to $638.26 bn

Source: PTI
February 14, 2025 20:34 IST

India's forex reserves jumped by $7.65 billion to  $638.26 billion in the week ended February 7, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Lisa Marie David/Reuters

This is the third consecutive week of a jump in the kitty, which had increased by $1.05 billion to $630.61 billion for the week ended January 31.

 

The reserves had been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.88 billion at end-September 2024.

For the week ended February 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.42 billion to $544.11 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.31 billion to $72.21 billion during the week, RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $11 million to $17.88 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $71 million at $4.07 billion in the week under review, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
