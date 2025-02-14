HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » UK confers Honorary Knighthood to Tata Group Chief N Chandrasekaran

UK confers Honorary Knighthood to Tata Group Chief N Chandrasekaran

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 12:07 IST

x

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has been conferred Honorary Knighthood by the United Kingdom for his services to the UK-India business relations, the group said on Friday.

N Chandrasekaran

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

He has been conferred "The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division) - honorary DBE/KBE".

In a post on X, the group said Chandrasekaran received "an Honorary Knighthood by His Majesty, King Charles for services to UK-India business relations".

 

Commenting on the recognition, Chandrasekaran said, "I would like to express how proud we are at the Tata Group to maintain such a strong strategic relationship with the UK across the technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors."

He further said,"We are incredibly proud of our iconic British brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley.

"We employ more than 70,000 people in the UK."

The Tata Group enjoy fruitful and world-class research and academic partnerships with great institutions in UK which include the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics, the University of Warwick and the University of Swansea, he added.

"I would also like to express, on behalf of the Tata Group, my deep thanks to HM Government for their support for the Group. It is a strong and enduring relationship, and I look forward to strengthening our presence in the UK further," Chandrasekaran noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Trump's Gaza-Ukraine Resolution to Benefit India'
'Trump's Gaza-Ukraine Resolution to Benefit India'
'India's Growth Is In Serious Trouble'
'India's Growth Is In Serious Trouble'
Of Trump's reciprocal tariffs and trade deals
Of Trump's reciprocal tariffs and trade deals
'This Is Your Chance, India'
'This Is Your Chance, India'
'If Nifty Continues To Decline Below...'
'If Nifty Continues To Decline Below...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Best Love Stories

webstory image 2

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 3

8 Sinful Strawberry Desserts!

VIDEOS

What made Modi angry in White House- Watch1:48

What made Modi angry in White House- Watch

Katrina glows as she arrives for Chhaava screening with Vicky0:45

Katrina glows as she arrives for Chhaava screening with...

US President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White House; netizens in awe0:32

US President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD