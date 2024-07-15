News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun

India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun

Source: PTI
July 15, 2024 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's merchandise exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to $35.2 billion from $34.32 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Monday.

Exports

Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Imports rose by about 5 per cent to $56.18 billion in June against $53.51 billion a year ago.

 

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at $20.98 billion.

Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said going by the current trend, the country's total exports of goods and services may cross $800 billion this fiscal.

During the first quarter of 2024-25, the exports of goods and services stood at about $200 billion, he added.

India's merchandise exports rose by 9.1 per cent to $38.13 billion in May, even as the trade deficit widened to a seven-month high of $23.78 billion.

Exports during April-June this fiscal increased 5.84 per cent to $109.96 billion, and imports grew 7.6 per cent to $172.23 billion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt
Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt
Revealed: The Lives PSU Bankers Lead
Revealed: The Lives PSU Bankers Lead
Why Brands Are Slurping Over Ro-Ko
Why Brands Are Slurping Over Ro-Ko
'We did not keep the ball well enough'
'We did not keep the ball well enough'
Satwik-Chirag get favourable draw for Paris Olympics
Satwik-Chirag get favourable draw for Paris Olympics
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs on gains in SBI
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs on gains in SBI
Blow to Imran Khan as Pak govt to ban his party
Blow to Imran Khan as Pak govt to ban his party

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India's Economic Reality And The Hype

India's Economic Reality And The Hype

Dear Prime Minister Modi....

Dear Prime Minister Modi....

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances