India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun

India's merchandise exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to $35.2 billion from $34.32 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Monday.

Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Imports rose by about 5 per cent to $56.18 billion in June against $53.51 billion a year ago.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at $20.98 billion.

Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said going by the current trend, the country's total exports of goods and services may cross $800 billion this fiscal.

During the first quarter of 2024-25, the exports of goods and services stood at about $200 billion, he added.

India's merchandise exports rose by 9.1 per cent to $38.13 billion in May, even as the trade deficit widened to a seven-month high of $23.78 billion.

Exports during April-June this fiscal increased 5.84 per cent to $109.96 billion, and imports grew 7.6 per cent to $172.23 billion.