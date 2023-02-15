News
India's exports in January dipped by 6.58%

India's exports in January dipped by 6.58%

Source: PTI
February 15, 2023 14:13 IST
India's exports in January dipped by 6.58 per cent to $32.91 billion, as against $35.23 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Export

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Trade deficit in January stood at $17.75 billion.

Imports in January also declined by 3.63 per cent to $50.66 billion, as against $52.57 billion in the same month last year.

 

During April-January this fiscal, however, the country's merchandise exports rose by 8.51 per cent to $369.25 billion.

Imports during the period increased by 21.89 per cent to $602.20 billion.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
