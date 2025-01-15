HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India's exports down 1% to $38.01 bn in Dec

India's exports down 1% to $38.01 bn in Dec

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2025 15:59 IST

x

India's merchandise exports dipped by about one per cent to $38.01 billion in December 2024 against $38.39 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Export

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Imports increased by 4.8 per cent to $59.95 billion in December 2024 compared to $57.15 billion in the year-ago month.

 

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, stood at $21.94 billion during the month under review.

During April-December this fiscal, exports increased by 1.6 per cent to $321.71 billion and imports by 5.15 per cent to $532.48 billion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

India

RELATED STORIES

'India Has Maths Talent To Lead AI'
'India Has Maths Talent To Lead AI'
Investors Bet On High-Risk Equity Funds
Investors Bet On High-Risk Equity Funds
Does Battery Swapping Make Sense For e2Ws?
Does Battery Swapping Make Sense For e2Ws?
Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets
Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets
New Tata EVs will run 500 km on single charge
New Tata EVs will run 500 km on single charge

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Ace The Bikini Look

webstory image 2

When India's Sweethearts Say It With Flowers

webstory image 3

The 10 Most Vicious Killers On OTT

VIDEOS

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan' in Delhi5:00

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan'...

Rasika Dugal snapped outside a restaurant 0:49

Rasika Dugal snapped outside a restaurant

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation2:50

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD