Rediff.com  » Business » India's exports decline 7% to $34.48 billion in August

India's exports decline 7% to $34.48 billion in August

Source: PTI
September 15, 2023 16:13 IST
India's exports declined by 6.86 per cent to $34.48 billion in August this year as against $37.02 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Friday.

Export

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Imports too declined by 5.23 per cent to $58.64 billion as against $61.88 billion recorded in August 2022.

 

The country's trade deficit in the month stood at $24.16 billion.

During April-August this fiscal, exports contracted by 11.9 per cent to $172.95 billion.

Imports during the five-month period fell by 12 per cent to $271.83 billion.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
