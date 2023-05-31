News
Rediff.com  » Business » India's economy grew 6.1% in Q4, pushes annual growth to 7.2%

India's economy grew 6.1% in Q4, pushes annual growth to 7.2%

Source: PTI
May 31, 2023 18:41 IST
India's economy grew 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022-23, pushing up the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent, official data showed on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Babu/Reuters.

Growth in the January-March period was higher than the 4.5 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2022-23.

 

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had expanded by 4 per cent in the January-March period of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

As per the data, the economy expanded 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 against a 9.1 per cent growth in 2021-22.

The NSO in its second advance estimate of national accounts had pegged the country's growth at 7 per cent for 2022-23.

China has registered an economic growth of 4.5 per cent in the first three months of 2023.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
