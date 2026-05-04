FY26 Direct Tax Collection Rises 5% to Rs 23.40 Lakh Crore, Misses Revised Target

India's net direct tax collections for the 2025-26 fiscal year grew by 5.12 per cent to over Rs 23.40 lakh crore, yet fell short of the revised budget target, reflecting the impact of recent income tax cuts aimed at boosting economic demand.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Net direct tax collections for FY26 reached Rs 23.40 lakh crore, a 5.12 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year.

The collection missed the revised budget target of Rs 24.21 lakh crore, which was already lowered from the original estimate of Rs 25.20 lakh crore.

The subdued collection is attributed to income tax cuts announced in the 2025-26 budget, including an increased rebate to Rs 12 lakh.

Corporate tax mop-up grew by 11.4 per cent to Rs 10.99 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax collection remained flat at Rs 11.83 lakh crore.

Refund issuance saw a slight dip of 1.09 per cent year-on-year, totalling Rs 4.71 lakh crore in FY26.

Government's net direct tax collections grew 5.12 per cent to over Rs 23.40 lakh crore in 2025-26, but missed the revised target set for the fiscal year that ended March 2026.

In the revised estimates (RE) for the 2025-26 fiscal, the government lowered the direct tax collection target to Rs 24.21 lakh crore.

The original budget estimate was set at Rs 25.20 lakh crore.

Impact of Income Tax Cuts

The government subdued direct tax collection in FY'26 follows the income tax cuts that were announced in the 2025-26 budget on February 1, 2025.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hiked the income tax rebate to Rs 12 lakh effective April 1, 2025, from Rs 7 lakh earlier.

She also brought in across-the-board changes in tax rates and slabs and hiked the standard deduction to Rs 75,000.

The move was aimed at leaving more money in the hands of taxpayers to boost demand in the economy.

Collection Breakdown and Expert Views

The RE includes corporate tax collection of Rs 11.09 lakh crore and income tax (including STT) of Rs 13.12 lakh crore.

The net corporate tax mop-up in FY'26 grew 11.4 per cent to Rs 10.99 lakh crore.

Non-corporate tax collection was flat at Rs 11.83 lakh crore.

Non-corporate tax includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, associations of persons, bodies of individuals, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons.

The securities transaction tax (STT) collection was up 7.9 per cent to Rs 57,522 crore, according to the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Net direct tax collection (including corporate and non-corporate tax) came in at Rs 23.40 lakh crore in FY26, registering a 5.12 per cent growth over Rs 22.26 lakh crore collected in FY25.

Refund issuance dipped 1.09 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4.71 lakh crore in 2025-26.

Gross direct tax collection during the recently concluded fiscal stood at about Rs 28.12 lakh crore, up 4.03 per cent from the 2024-25 fiscal.

EY India Tax Partner Jayesh Sanghvi said non-corporate tax collections were expected to be affected by the personal income tax rate reductions in the Budget.

"Healthy corporate tax growth and refund management have helped the overall growth at 5.12%," Sanghvi said.

Deloitte India Partner Rohinton Sidhwa said non-corporate tax revenues have surprisingly remained stable despite a significant rate cut.

This is the largest component of direct tax collections, and it reflects both growth in volumes and in the number of taxpayers.