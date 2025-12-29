India's diagnostic chains are in expansion mode. Here's why

India’s diagnostics sector is accelerating capacity addition and geographic expansion, as large chains and regional players invest in new laboratories, integrated centres and dense sample collection networks to tap rising demand for preventive, advanced and precision testing.

Photograph: Ihsaan Haffejee/Reuters

Dr Lal PathLabs (DLPL), one of the country’s largest diagnostic service providers, currently operates around 300 testing laboratories and more than 6,500 branded sample collection centres across India.

In financial year 2025 (FY25), DLPL added 18 new laboratories and close to 900 sample collection centres.

The company plans to set up another 15-20 testing laboratories and add 700-800 collection centres in the next calendar year.

While most new laboratories will be established in new PIN codes to enter underserved and underpenetrated regions, collection centres will be set up across towns where it already operates, and new locations to deepen market presence and improve last-mile access.

“Along with the planned expansion our ‘Sovaaka’ centre is to be launched in early January, which will provide doctor curated preventive wellness programs, integrating comprehensive diagnostics and personalised guidance,” said Shankha Banerjee, chief executive officer (CEO), Dr Lal PathLabs.

Agilus Diagnostics, meanwhile, said its expansion strategy is increasingly being shaped by rising demand for specialised and genomics-led testing rather than a sharp increase in physical footprint.

It expects the share of genomics and precision diagnostics to rise steadily as it expands its test portfolio across oncology, inherited disorders, transplant immunology and advanced molecular diagnostics.

On the network side, Agilus plans to deepen its presence in high-density urban markets such as Delhi NCR and Mumbai, while also expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities through a hub-and-spoke model supported by regional and national reference laboratories.

Over the next year, it plans to add around 10 to 15 laboratories and approximately 700 sample collection touchpoints as gross additions.

Mid-sized and regional diagnostic players are also stepping up investments.

Delhi NCR-based Mahajan Imaging & Labs, which currently operates 15 integrated diagnostic centres and laboratories across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Jaipur, is planning multiple additions during FY26.

The expansion includes a high-end integrated diagnostic and radiology centre in Noida and a nuclear medicine and PET-CT facility on Pusa Road in Delhi, both scheduled to become operational in the fourth quarter of FY26.

It is also setting up a centre in Gurugram Chief Operating Officer Kabir Mahajan said, “Our expansion in FY26 will focus on building high-end integrated diagnostic centres that bring together radiology, laboratory medicine, genomics and nuclear medicine under one roof, reflecting the growing preference for comprehensive and faster diagnostic insights.”

Alongside strengthening its footprint in NCR, Mahajan Imaging is evaluating entry into select North Indian markets such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Haryana, reflecting growing demand for comprehensive diagnostic services that combine radiology, pathology, genomics and nuclear medicine under one roof.

Industry executives believe the expansion push reflects structural shifts in India’s diagnostics market, driven by higher health awareness, increased uptake of preventive testing and growing demand for advanced imaging and specialised tests.

In eastern India, Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics is pursuing a hub-and-spoke expansion model.

The company had 63 centres as of the first half of FY26 and plans to add nine more centres in the second half of the financial year.

Looking ahead, Suraksha aims to add five large centres and 10 smaller centres in FY27, expanding horizontally into new states such as Jharkhand, Odisha and Tripura, while also deepening its presence in existing cities.

Somnath Chatterjee, chairman and joint managing director, Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics said, “Our expansion strategy follows a hub-and-spoke model, where we establish a large centre in an underserved location and then build a network of smaller centres around it to improve access and visibility.”

As competition intensifies, players are increasingly using network density, integrated offerings and faster turnaround times as key differentiators, signalling a phase of sustained capacity build-up in the diagnostics space.