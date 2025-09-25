HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Indian team back from US after holding trade talks

Indian team back from US after holding trade talks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 25, 2025 23:47 IST

x

The Indian team has returned from the US after holding trade talks with their American counterparts in New York, an official said on Thursday.

Trade

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who led the team, will be back on Friday.

The team had arrived in New York on Monday to hold talks over the proposed trade agreement between the two countries.

The talks are taking place at various levels, encompassing both trade and non-trade issues.

Goyal was accompanied by senior officials from the ministry, including Special Secretary and India's chief negotiator, Rajesh Agrawal.

 

"The Indian official team is back from the US," the official said.

Goyal has held discussions with his US counterpart.

This visit comes against the backdrop of recently concluded day-long discussions in New Delhi between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and Agrawal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

On September 16, the commerce ministry stated that the day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal were positive, and both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement.

The visit of high-ranking US trade officials came after the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for purchasing Russian crude oil.

The visit also assumed significance amid the US administration's sudden decision to hike the application fee for H-1B visas to $100,000.

Industry body Nasscom on Saturday said the US's move will impact India's technology services companies as business continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects that may require "adjustments".

In February this year, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

It was planned to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall (October-November) of 2025.

So far, five rounds of negotiations have been held.

The pact is aimed at more than doubling the bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 from the current $191 billion.

Goyal had earlier visited Washington in May for the trade talks.

During that visit, he held deliberations with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valued at $131.84 billion ($86.5 billion exports).

The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in the country's total merchandise trade.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

NSE unique investors base crosses 12 cr; 1 in 4 are women
NSE unique investors base crosses 12 cr; 1 in 4 are women
Power sector CO2 emissions fall for second time in 50 Years
Power sector CO2 emissions fall for second time in 50 Years
Housing demand to dip 9% in Jul-Sep: Anarock
Housing demand to dip 9% in Jul-Sep: Anarock
UPI Boom Drives Down Cash Demand
UPI Boom Drives Down Cash Demand
Virat Kohli, India's No.1 Celebrity Brand
Virat Kohli, India's No.1 Celebrity Brand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gobi Ka Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Skin

webstory image 3

Amazfit Brings Rugged T-Rex 3 Pro Smartwatch

VIDEOS

Internet Shocked by Urfi Javed's New Look!1:07

Internet Shocked by Urfi Javed's New Look!

Shocking aftermath after Leh witnessed violent protest amid Wangchuk's hunger strike7:59

Shocking aftermath after Leh witnessed violent protest...

Janhvi Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Stunning Look!0:38

Janhvi Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Stunning Look!

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV