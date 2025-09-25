HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Housing demand to dip 9% in Jul-Sep: Anarock

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
September 25, 2025 16:46 IST

Housing sales across top seven cities are set to fall 9 per cent during the ongoing September quarter to 97,080 units, but transactions value-wise may rise 14 per cent to Rs 1.52 lakh crore, according to Anarock.

Housing

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Housing sales stood at 1,07,060 units in the year-ago period.

"Sales continued to outstrip new supply in the quarter, reflecting continued market health," Anarock chairman Anuj Puri said.

 

The rise in sales in value terms is because of more transactions in the premium and luxury housing segments.

Moreover, the housing prices have appreciated over the last one year.

As per the data, housing sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are estimated to drop 16 per cent in the July-September quarter to 30,260 units from 36,195 units in the year-ago period.

In Pune, housing sales are set to fall 13 per cent to 16,620 units from 19,045 units.

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR could decrease 11 per cent to 13,920 units from 15,570 units.

In Bengaluru, sales might slip 1 per cent to 14,835 units from 15,025 units.

Sales in Hyderabad are estimated to decline 11 per cent to 11,305 units from 12,735 units.

In Kolkata, 4,130 units are expected to be sold in the September quarter of 2025, an increase of 4 per cent from 3,980 units in the corresponding quarter in 2024.

Lastly, the sales of residential properties in Chennai are likely to rise 33 per cent to 6,010 units during the July-September period from 4,510 units in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
