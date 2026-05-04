Sensex rallies 356 points as state poll results align with market expectations

Indian stock markets witnessed a significant rally, with the Sensex climbing 356 points, as positive state election results and robust Q4 earnings reports boosted investor confidence amidst global uncertainties.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher, with Sensex gaining 355.90 points and Nifty rallying 121.75 points.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by favourable election outcomes in West Bengal and better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

Leading gainers included Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, and Maruti.

Easing geopolitical concerns, particularly progress in US-Iran discussions, contributed to cooling crude oil prices.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,047.86 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,487.10 crore.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday, helped by buying in blue-chip stocks and state poll results moving towards an outcome in line with market expectations.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 355.90 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 77,269.40.

During the day, it jumped 997.25 points or 1.29 per cent to 77,910.75.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 121.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 24,119.30.

Market Performance and Key Drivers

From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal and Maruti were among the biggest gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC were among the laggards from the pack.

"Investor sentiment remained supported by a favourable election outcome in West Bengal and a better-than-expected Q4 earnings, helping markets look past Middle East-related concerns.

"However, intermittent profit booking persisted amid uncertainty surrounding the US 'Project Freedom' initiative to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

While the resolution path may take time, optimism around gradual progress continues, he said, adding that crude prices holding below USD 110 are providing near-term comfort.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.48 per cent to USD 109.8 per barrel.

Global and Domestic Influences

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher. Markets in Japan were closed due to a holiday.

"Early trends from key state election results provided a supportive domestic trigger, while easing geopolitical concerns, like signs of progress in US–Iran discussions, helped cool crude oil prices.

"This, combined with strength in global markets led by a record run in US tech indices, created a favourable risk environment," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Stock-specific momentum added to the upside, with leaders like Maruti Suzuki and Hindustan Unilever driving gains on the back of strong operational updates, he said.

Investor Activity and Previous Session

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,047.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, were buyers as they bought stocks worth Rs 3,487.10 crore.