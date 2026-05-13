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Home  » Business » Indian Equities Snap Losing Streak, End Marginally Higher

Indian Equities Snap Losing Streak, End Marginally Higher

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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May 13, 2026 16:25 IST

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Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, managed a marginal rebound, ending a four-day losing streak, as investors navigated elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, signalling a cautious yet stable market sentiment.

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Photograph: Arko Dutta/Reuters

Key Points

  • Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher, snapping a four-day losing streak.
  • The market's upside was restricted by elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,959.39 crore on Tuesday.
  • India's retail inflation rose slightly to 3.48 per cent in April, driven by higher prices of gold, silver, and some kitchen items.
  • Asian markets closed in positive territory, while European markets showed mixed trends.
 

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Wednesday, snapping their four-day losing streak, as elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties restricted the upside.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 49.74 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 74,608.98. During the day, the index touched a high of 75,191.57 and a low of 74,134.48, gyrating 1,057.09 points.

The 50-share NSE edged higher by 33.05 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 23,412.60.

Market Performance and Key Movers

From the Sensex constituents, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.5 per cent to USD 107.27 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,959.39 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Analyst Insights and Economic Context

"After two consecutive heavy sell-off sessions, Indian equity markets witnessed a relatively stable session today, with benchmark indices managing to close marginally in the green.

"The market traded largely range-bound through the day, indicating a temporary pause in panic selling, although underlying sentiment continues to remain cautious amid persistent global and domestic macro concerns," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

India's retail inflation rose slightly to 3.48 per cent in April, mainly due to higher prices of gold and silver jewellery as well as some kitchen items, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Global Market Overview

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended in positive territory.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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