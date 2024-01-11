News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Indian institutions' semiconductor design curricula draws flak

Indian institutions' semiconductor design curricula draws flak

Source: PTI
January 11, 2024 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Over 100 Indian institutions offer semiconductor design curricula, but hardly any of them focuses on manufacturing and process technology, a top official from global memory and storage major Micron Technology said on Thursday.

Micron

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

There is significant global demand for such chip engineers, its president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

"While more than 100 Indian institutions provide a semiconductor design curriculum, hardly any focus on semiconductor manufacturing and process technology.

 

“A significant global demand exists for manufacturing engineers and technicians," Mehrotra said.

Speaking to PTI, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed Micron president's suggestion and said that India is keen to provide manpower right from research and development to the market when it comes to semiconductors.

"We have to capture the global expectation," he said, adding that India has strengths like demographic dividend and quality educational institutions.

Pradhan said that the country needs to "reimagine" the entire skilling scenario.

Micron said the first phase of its plant in Gujarat's Sanand will become operational in early 2025.

It has already started construction of the plant by roping Tata Projects, and the hiring process has also begun.

"The first phase, which will include 500,000 square feet of plant clean room space, will become operational in early 2025," he said.

The investment was first announced during the US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2023 and construction had begun in September. Micron has committed to invest over $800 million in the plant of the over $2.75 billion cost.

The "clean room" typically hosts an Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) plant which operates in near-zero dust and vibration environment.

Mehrotra said the company will ramp up capacity over time as per global demand and added that it will begin the construction of the second phase of the facility in the latter half of the current decade.

Mehrotra said the combined investment by Micron and the government of India, which is supporting the project through a dedicated platform for creating a semiconductor ecosystem in the country, in the plant is $2.75 billion.

"Government support will help fund the project and also facilitate access to essential semiconductor infrastructure and resources, which will drive innovation and enhance local talent development," he said.

Micron chose Gujarat because of the strong manufacturing infrastructure here, he added.

"We are hopeful this investment will help catalyse other investments in the sector, indigenous manufacturing capability, encourage innovation and support broader job creation," Mehrotra said.

The company has already hired 200 people who are being trained at facilities in Malaysia and Mohali, he said, adding that after the completion of both phases, it will create 5,000 jobs at the site.

Meanwhile, Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that as many as 104 universities and institutions are offering courses, including doctoral studies, on semiconductors.

He added that globally, there is a demand for 10 lakh professionals specialising in semiconductors and India is keen to capture that opportunity.

Vaishnaw urged Micron to set up a centre of excellence at IIT Gandhinagar as a knowledge partner and promised to infuse the required resources for the facility.

Such a centre would help deepen research and development activities in the field of semiconductor and validate new ideas, Vaishnaw said.

Micron also announced a tie-up with global steel major Arcelor Mittal for skill development in the semiconductor space.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What's Micron's Role In India's Chip Race?
What's Micron's Role In India's Chip Race?
India's Chip Dreams Won't Happen Unless...
India's Chip Dreams Won't Happen Unless...
2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions
2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions
416 Myanmar soldiers entered India: Army Chief
416 Myanmar soldiers entered India: Army Chief
How does AMU's minority status matter when...?: SC
How does AMU's minority status matter when...?: SC
UP Cong chief says party workers will visit Ayodhya
UP Cong chief says party workers will visit Ayodhya
SEE: Djoko Hits Steve Smith For 6!
SEE: Djoko Hits Steve Smith For 6!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will Nifty See Major Correction In 2024?

Will Nifty See Major Correction In 2024?

How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding

How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances