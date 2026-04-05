HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Mcap of top 6 most valued firms drops nearly Rs 65k cr; Airtel biggest laggard

Mcap of top 6 most valued firms drops nearly Rs 65k cr; Airtel biggest laggard

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 16:34 IST

x

Amidst heightened global and domestic uncertainties, six of India's top ten most valued firms, including Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank, witnessed a substantial decline in their combined market valuation, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the Indian equities market.

Maket capitalisation of Indian companies

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Six of India's top ten most valued firms collectively lost Rs 64,734.46 crore in market valuation during a recent holiday-shortened week.
  • Bharti Airtel experienced the most significant decline, with its market valuation eroding by Rs 29,993.07 crore.
  • Market volatility was attributed to a combination of global and domestic uncertainties, including US-Iran tensions, fluctuating crude oil prices, and foreign institutional outflows.
  • Despite overall declines, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys saw notable gains in their market capitalisation.
  • Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.
 

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 64,734.46 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel taking the biggest hit, reflecting the broader weakness in the equities market.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 263.67 points, or 0.35 per cent, and the NSE Nifty fell 106.5 points, or 0.46 per cent.

Factors Driving Market Volatility

"Markets ended lower for the sixth consecutive week, declining by nearly half a per cent, reflecting heightened volatility driven by a mix of global and domestic uncertainties.

"The holiday-shortened week began on a weak note as escalating US-Iran tensions and a sharp rise in crude oil prices weighed on sentiment, triggering broad-based selling pressure," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

However, markets staged a mid-week recovery supported by easing geopolitical concerns and softer oil prices, he added.

"Despite this rebound, volatility remained elevated due to fluctuating global cues, continued foreign institutional outflows, rupee weakness, and inflation concerns, Mishra said.

Market Valuation Declines

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel eroded by Rs 29,993.07 crore to Rs 10,20,420.26 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation tanked by Rs 12,845.81 crore to Rs 8,70,705.49 crore.

Bajaj Finance lost Rs 11,169.36 crore from its market valuation, which stood at Rs 5,14,226.12 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 7,822.79 crore to Rs 11,56,195.90 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever's mcap declined by Rs 2,349.59 crore to Rs 4,85,190.60 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation diminished by Rs 553.84 crore to Rs 9,41,015.31 crore.

Gainers in the Market

In sharp contrast, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 22,359.78 crore to Rs 8,87,028.43 crore.

The mcap of Infosys soared by Rs 12,374.76 crore to Rs 5,27,409.43 crore, and that of Larsen & Toubro added Rs 6,575.43 crore to Rs 4,97,111.62 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries gained Rs 3,518.45 crore to Rs 18,28,034.07 crore.

Top Valued Firms

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Unilever.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Will FY27 Be The Year Of Equities?
Will FY27 Be The Year Of Equities?
Stay Invested When Markets Fall: Swati Khemani
Stay Invested When Markets Fall: Swati Khemani
IPO pipeline strengthens; 38 cos file draft papers in March
IPO pipeline strengthens; 38 cos file draft papers in March
FPIs Withdraw Rs 19,837 Cr from Indian Equities in Early April
FPIs Withdraw Rs 19,837 Cr from Indian Equities in Early April
Venu Srinivasan resigns from Tata Navsari trust
Venu Srinivasan resigns from Tata Navsari trust

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week1:05

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times...

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!1:20

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO