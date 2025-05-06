HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India, UK conclude landmark multi-billion-pound trade deal

India, UK conclude landmark multi-billion-pound trade deal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 06, 2025 19:44 IST

x

India and the UK on Tuesday sealed an ambitious free trade deal along with a double contribution convention with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the landmark pacts will catalyse trade, investment, growth and job creation in both the economies.

India UK FTA

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Modi made the announcement on the agreements after a phone conversation with his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

"In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention," Modi said in a social media post.

 

"These landmark agreements will further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies," he said.

Modi said he was looking forward to welcoming Starmer in India soon.

The leaders described it as a historic milestone in the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that would foster trade, investment, innovation and job creation in both the economies.

Both agreed that the landmark agreements between the two big and open market economies of the world will open new opportunities for businesses, strengthen economic linkages, and deepen people-to-people ties.

The prime minister's office said the two leaders agreed that expanding economic and commercial ties between India and the UK remain a "cornerstone" of the increasingly robust and multifaceted partnership.

"The conclusion of a balanced, equitable and ambitious FTA, covering trade in goods and services, is expected to significantly enhance bilateral trade, generate new avenues for employment, raise living standards, and improve the overall well-being of citizens in both countries," it said.

"It will also unlock new potential for the two nations to jointly develop products and services for global markets," it added.

"This agreement cements the strong foundations of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and paves the way for a new era of collaboration and prosperity," the PMO said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Apple to make all its phones in India: Scindia
Apple to make all its phones in India: Scindia
India Rolls Out Next-Gen Rice Varieties
India Rolls Out Next-Gen Rice Varieties
Key factors that augur well for Shriram Finance stock
Key factors that augur well for Shriram Finance stock
Who's Winning India's Smartphone Race?
Who's Winning India's Smartphone Race?
How ITC plans to build a future-ready portfolio
How ITC plans to build a future-ready portfolio

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of The Oldest Swimming Pools Of India

webstory image 2

Prebiotics Vs Probiotics: 7 Foods With Prebiotics

webstory image 3

World Asthma Day: What To Eat; What To Avoid

VIDEOS

Watch: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan1:25

Watch: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan

Thrissur Pooram festival begins at Vadakkumnathan temple in Thrissur1:02

Thrissur Pooram festival begins at Vadakkumnathan temple...

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family in Karnal1:06

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD