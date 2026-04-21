Office construction activity declines to four-quarter low

India's office real estate sector experienced a significant 36 per cent decline in new completions during Q1 2026, reaching a four-quarter low, yet robust occupier demand propelled a 20 per cent increase in office absorption, tightening vacancies and driving rental appreciation amidst global challenges.

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Key Points New completions in India's office real estate sector declined by 36 per cent to 9.7 million square feet in Q1 2026, marking the lowest level in four quarters.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai significantly contributed to the decline in new completions as developers adopted a cautious approach amidst global uncertainties.

Despite the slowdown in new completions, office absorption increased by 20 per cent to 21.53 million square feet in Q1 2026, highlighting sustained occupier demand.

The pan-India office vacancy rate improved to 9.5 per cent from 10.8 per cent, and rentals continued to rise, indicating a shift towards a landlord-driven market.

India's office market resilience is attributed to strong macroeconomic conditions, including steady GDP growth, controlled inflation, and stable interest rates, attracting global occupiers.

New completions in the office real estate sector declined sharply by 36 per cent to 9.7 million square foot (msf) on a sequential basis in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026) amid the West Asia conflict, according to Vestian, an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm.

This is the lowest level recorded in the past four quarters.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai cities contributed significantly to this decline as developers adopted a cautious stance amid prevailing uncertainties.

Bhadresh Shah, managing director of Mumbai-based Today Group, stated that the global uncertainties have led developers to adopt a more calibrated approach, especially in the commercial segment, which is a sign of market maturity rather than concern.

"At the same time, demand fundamentals remain strong.

"This is a temporary pause, and the outlook for commercial real estate remains firmly positive and growth-oriented," he added.

Regional Impact and Market Resilience

Meanwhile, Rohit Garodia, founder and managing partner, Pecan Realty, said that it is too simplistic to attribute this slowdown in construction activity to the West Asia crisis.

India's commercial real estate sector has proven its resilience, supported by a steady economy, controlled inflation and stable interest rates.

New completions in Hyderabad contracted sharply to a mere 0.3 msf in Q1 2026 compared to 6 msf in Q4 2025, registering a decline of 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, new completions in Mumbai stood at 1.2 msf, down 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while completions in Bengaluru stood at 4.2 msf, down 13 per cent Q-o-Q.

Despite a slowdown in new completions, office absorption increased by 20 per cent to 21.53 msf in Q1 2026 compared to the same period last year, highlighting sustained occupier demand amid the West Asia conflict and global macroeconomic challenges.

Economic Factors and Future Outlook

Garodia added that the impact of the West Asia crisis on the real estate industry has more to do with rising input costs.

"At the same time, the average construction timeline for projects ranges from two to five years, depending on the type of building.

"The input costs, therefore, are spread over the duration of the project's construction, while any undulations typically correct themselves over one or two quarters."

This resilient growth was propelled by India's attractiveness among global occupiers seeking operational efficiency and scalable growth.

Supportive macroeconomic conditions, including steady GDP growth, controlled inflation, and stable interest rates, provided a conducive environment for businesses to expand across geographies, Vestian noted.

Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer, Vestian, said, "India's office market exhibited resilience in the first quarter of 2026, despite global geopolitical challenges.

"The sustained leasing, particularly driven by global capability centres (GCCs), highlights India's growing prominence as a strategic hub for global corporations.

"While supply chain constraints led to a temporary slowdown in new completions, robust absorption has tightened vacancies and driven rental appreciation."

Vacancy Rates and Rental Trends

The combination of robust absorption and cautious supply resulted in a tightening of vacancy levels across the major office markets.

The pan-India vacancy improved to 9.5 per cent from 10.8 per cent in the previous quarter, while rentals continued to rise.

This trend indicates a shift towards a landlord-driven market, particularly in prime and emerging business districts.

Rao added that looking ahead, rapid GCC expansion, rising demand for sustainable office spaces, and India's stable macroeconomic environment are expected to drive the next wave of growth in the office sector.