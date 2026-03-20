India Cracks Down on Illegal Online Gambling, Blocking 300 Websites and Apps

In a major crackdown, India has blocked 300 illegal gambling websites and apps, reinforcing its commitment to regulating online gaming and protecting citizens from the harms of online money games.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points The Indian government has blocked 300 websites and apps involved in illegal online gambling and betting.

The crackdown targets online sports betting platforms, online casinos, and satta/matka gambling networks.

This action follows the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, aimed at regulating online gaming and prohibiting online money games.

The Online Gaming Act imposes stringent penalties for violations, including imprisonment and fines for offering or advertising online money games.

The Act also establishes the Online Gaming Authority of India to regulate permissible games and address public grievances.

In a massive crackdown against illegal gambling and betting websites, the government has blocked 300 such websites and applications, sources said on Friday.

The blocked sites and apps are related to online sports betting platforms; online casinos offering slots, roulette, live dealer tables; betting exchanges functioning like P-2-P betting marketplaces.

Action has also been taken on satta/matka gambling networks, and real-money card and casino game apps.

Sources said the government has blocked 300 such websites and applications, as it came down heavily on illegal gambling and betting websites.

A source said a total of around 8,400 such websites have been blocked so far, and that the majority (about 4,900 out of 8,400) were blocked after the passage of the Online Gaming Act.

The Centre has all along maintained it is committed to ensuring a safe, responsible and accountable online gaming ecosystem in the country.

The Online Gaming Act, 2025

In this context, the government enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, with a goal of promoting innovation in e-sports and online social games and prohibiting online money games.

The Gaming Act comprehensively prohibits all forms of online money games, be it games of chance, games of skill, or any combination. It also prohibits the advertising, promotion, and facilitation of such games, as well as the processing of related financial transactions through banks or payment systems.

The Act further empowers authorities to block access to unlawful platforms under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Gaming Act prescribes stringent penalties for violations.

Penalties for Violations

Under this, offering online money games or facilitating financial transactions for such online money games may attract imprisonment of up to three years or a fine up to Rs 1 crore, or both.

Moreover, a second or subsequent conviction for offering or facilitating online money games attracts a minimum of three years of imprisonment (may extend up to 5 years), and a fine of minimum Rs 1 crore (may extend up to Rs 2 crore).

Advertising such online money games is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine up to Rs 50 lakh or both. Subsequent conviction for advertising such online money games involves more severe consequences.

Online Gaming Authority of India

Besides this, the Gaming Act also provides for the recognition and promotion of e-sports and online social games, the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a transparent registration mechanism for online games, a grievance-redressal system for users, and safeguards against prohibited online money games and associated harms.

The national-level Online Gaming Authority will be responsible for classifying and registering permissible games, determining whether a game constitutes a money game, issuing codes of practice, and addressing public grievances.