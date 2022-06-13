News
Rediff.com  » News » Don't promote ads of online betting platforms, govt advises media

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 13, 2022 16:56 IST
The information and broadcasting ministry on Monday advised the print, electronic and digital media to refrain from advertising online betting platforms, saying betting and gambling are illegal in 'most parts' of the country and pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for consumers.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The ministry said the advisory has been issued in larger public interest and comes in the light of instances of a number of advertisements of online betting websites/platforms appearing in print, electronic, social and online media.

 

It has advised the print and electronic media to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms.

It has also advised the online and social media, including online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, to not display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.

"Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children, the advisory states," the ministry said in a statement.

These advertisements on online betting have the effect of promoting "this largely prohibited activity", it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
