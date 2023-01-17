News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » In a first, Adani to deploy hydrogen-powered trucks

In a first, Adani to deploy hydrogen-powered trucks

Source: PTI
January 17, 2023 21:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Asia's richest man Gautam Adani's group on Tuesday said it will deploy hydrogen fuel cell operated trucks for mining logistics and transportation as part of its decarbonisation plan.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: ANI Photo

"Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the diversified Adani portfolio of companies, signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Ashok Leyland, India, and Ballard Power, Canada," it said in a statement.

This collaboration marks Asia's first planned hydrogen powered mining truck.

 

While AEL will lead the demonstration project, Ballard -- an industry leading PEM fuel cell engine manufacturer -- will supply the FCmoveTM fuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck.

Ashok Leyland, one of the largest manufacturers of buses in the world, will provide the vehicle platform and technical support.

"The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023," it said.

The Adani Group had previously announced it plans to invest more than $50 billion over the next 10 years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems corresponding to a capacity of up to 3 million tons of green hydrogen annually.

Vinay Prakash, Director, AEL and CEO, Adani Natural Resources said, "This pioneering and ambitious green hydrogen project holds a strong promise for India's future energy self-reliance."

"This experience of handling hydrogen as a fuel for commercial fleet not only prepones the advent of hydrogen technology for the mining and logistics sector in the country but will also enable other businesses to opt for long-term sustainable solutions transitioning fleets in ports, airports and in their industrial operations," he said.

The hydrogen powered mining truck will weigh 55 tons, have three hydrogen tanks, a 200-km working range, and powered by Ballard's 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.

"After signing an MoU with the Adani Group last year, we are eager to move our partnership forward and welcome the chance to cooperate with cutting-edge businesses like Adani," said Randy MacEwen, CEO, Ballard Power Systems.

"Our technology offers a strong value proposition for their heavy-duty mining truck with our zero emission engines providing long range, rapid refueling and heavy payload capabilities," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Premature to think India will replace China: Rajan
Premature to think India will replace China: Rajan
Budget 2023: FM May Go Slow On Capex
Budget 2023: FM May Go Slow On Capex
Be cautious about FMCG stocks, analysts warn investors
Be cautious about FMCG stocks, analysts warn investors
4 Kanjhawala hit-and-drag accused charged with murder
4 Kanjhawala hit-and-drag accused charged with murder
Did Tejasvi Surya open emergency exit? IndiGo silent
Did Tejasvi Surya open emergency exit? IndiGo silent
India Open: Sindhu shocked; Sen topples Prannoy
India Open: Sindhu shocked; Sen topples Prannoy
Ranji: Ignored for Aus Tests, Sarfaraz hits ton again
Ranji: Ignored for Aus Tests, Sarfaraz hits ton again

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

TCS Evolving Tech For EVs, Self-Driving Cars

TCS Evolving Tech For EVs, Self-Driving Cars

Budget 2023: What bankers want from Sitharaman

Budget 2023: What bankers want from Sitharaman

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances