IdeaForge, DMP Join Hands To Develop Next-Gen AI Drones

IdeaForge Technology partners with Digital Media Professionals to develop advanced AI drones, enhancing autonomous capabilities and targeting expansion into the rapidly growing Japanese drone market.

Key Points IdeaForge partners with DMP to develop next-generation AI-powered drones.

The collaboration aims to integrate DMP's Di1 AI technology into ideaForge's unmanned aerial vehicle platforms.

DMP will serve as ideaForge's Go To Market partner in Japan, facilitating market entry and support.

The global drone market is projected to reach USD 127.6 billion by 2030, with significant growth expected in Japan.

Edge AI is crucial for drone-based autonomous solutions in defence, security, and industrial applications.

Drone tech firm ideaForge Technology Ltd on Tuesday announced inking an initial pact with Japanese AI-tech company Digital Media Professionals Inc. (DMP) to develop next-generation Di1-powered AI drones.

The collaboration will also help the company gain access to the Japanese market, it said.

Strategic Partnership for AI Drone Development

The partnership is focused on two key areas: ideaForge will provide the Di1 integration to its unmanned aerial vehicle platforms to enable new features, and DMP will be the Go To Market (GTM) partner for ideaForge's drone solutions portfolio in Japan, enabling demonstrations, customer outreach, distribution, training, and after sales support, the company said.

The global drone market is expected to reach USD 127.6 billion by 2030 from USD 54.9 billion in 2024, Japan's market is slated to grow from USD 2 billion in 2025 to USD 5.1 billion by 2034.

Edge AI and Autonomous Solutions

To enable this growth , ideaForge said Edge AI is critical for drone-based autonomous solutions in defence, security and industrial applications.

The DMP's Di1 AI technology works in tandem with ideaForge's rugged, secure, autonomous, and resilient field-proven VTOL drones to perform robust autonomous flight in severe environments and complex terrains, it said.

Vision for Intelligent Unmanned Aircraft Systems

ideaForge's vision is to build next-generation intelligent unmanned aircraft systems by seamlessly integrating advanced design, engineering, manufacturing capabilities, and AI technologies, said Ankit Mehta, CEO and Co-founder, ideaForge Technology Ltd.

Through this collaboration, ideaForge would be able to leverage DMP's strong presence and understanding of the Japanese market to accelerate the company's global expansion initiatives and will provide smarter, more efficient, and sustainable autonomous drone systems that deliver real-time decision-making, extended endurance, and unmatched reliability in the most demanding environments, he added.

ideaForge already has an established presence in the US through its joint venture, First Forge Technology, focused on manufacturing and distribution in the region.

Expanding Drone Capabilities in Japan

"This memorandum of understanding accelerates Di1's accelerated deployment while enabling DMP to bring ideaForge's rugged, high-endurance, and resilient drones to Japan's defence, security, and industrial markets" said Tatsuo Yamamoto, Chairman, President & CEO, Digital Media Professionals Inc., added:

The two partners will work together to create physical AI-powered solutions that change the way drones operate in terms of safety, accuracy, and independence, he said.