News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » ICICI Bank fraud case: HC grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot

ICICI Bank fraud case: HC grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot

Source: PTI
January 20, 2023 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court granted interim bail to Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot on Friday, nearly a month after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case.

Venugopal Dhoot

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan granted bail to Dhoot on a surety of Rs one lakh.

The court permitted him to furnish cash bail and then deposit the surety amount two weeks thereafter.

 

The bench also refused CBI's request to stay its order so that it could approach the Supreme Court in appeal.

The court also dismissed an application filed by an advocate seeking to intervene in the matter and for the bench to recall its earlier order granting bail to two other accused in the case - Chanda Kochhar, former managing director and chief executive officer of the ICICI Bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The bench imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the advocate.

Dhoot had approached the high court on January 10 after the same bench granted bail to the Kochhars.

The couple was arrested on December 23, 2022.

Advocate Sandeep Laddha had argued that Dhoot's arrest was unwarranted as he had cooperated in the probe.

The CBI, however, opposed the same saying the Videocon Group founder had attempted to avoid probe and hence the arrest was legal.

The HC had heard the arguments and closed it for orders on January 13.

Dhoot, presently in judicial custody, had approached the HC to quash the CBI FIR and sought to be released on bail by way of an interim order.

In his plea, Dhoot termed his arrest by CBI as "arbitrary, illegal, done without following due procedure of law and in gross violation of section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates for a notice to be issued to accused to join the probe and to make an arrest only if absolutely necessary".

In its order granting interim bail to the Kochhars, the HC had come down heavily on the CBI for making the arrest in a "casual and mechanical" manner and without application of mind.

The CBI has alleged that private sector lender ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

The CBI had named Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar as well as Dhoot along with Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd as accused in the FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The central agency has alleged that the ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to these companies in violation of norms.

It further alleged that as a part of quid pro quo, Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL), and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Budget: 'No need to fiddle with I-T'
Budget: 'No need to fiddle with I-T'
E&C sector: 10 cos likely to see solid growth in FY24
E&C sector: 10 cos likely to see solid growth in FY24
Cement sector profits seen weak despite strong sales
Cement sector profits seen weak despite strong sales
Jaishankar meets Lankan prez, dubs it solidarity visit
Jaishankar meets Lankan prez, dubs it solidarity visit
What Rahul Gandhi wore over his T-shirt in J-K
What Rahul Gandhi wore over his T-shirt in J-K
Aus Open PIX: Swiatek, Tsitsipas ease into 4th round
Aus Open PIX: Swiatek, Tsitsipas ease into 4th round
New SC bench to hear polygamy and nikaah halala pleas
New SC bench to hear polygamy and nikaah halala pleas

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Indians remitted nearly $2 bn in Nov under LRS scheme

Indians remitted nearly $2 bn in Nov under LRS scheme

Current account deficit likely to narrow in 2023

Current account deficit likely to narrow in 2023

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances