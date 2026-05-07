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IBM, Yotta Join Forces To Offer AI Platform In India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 20:21 IST

IBM and Yotta Data Services are collaborating to launch an agentic AI platform in India, designed to help businesses scale AI adoption while meeting data residency and security needs.

Key Points

  • IBM and Yotta Data Services are partnering to provide an AI platform for Indian enterprises and government organisations.
  • The platform will utilise IBM WatsonX Orchestrate and be deployed on Yotta's Shakti Cloud.
  • The collaboration aims to help organisations scale AI adoption while adhering to data residency, security, and regulatory compliance requirements.
  • The platform will enable the deployment and management of AI agents across various business functions, including IT, HR, finance, and customer support.

Global tech major IBM on Thursday announced a tie-up with Yotta Data Services to deliver an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform for enterprises and government organisations in India.

The platform is proposed to be built using 'IBM WatsonX Orchestrate' and deployed on Yotta's Shakti Cloud, according to a statement.

 

Scaling AI Adoption in India

It will help organisations scale AI adoption while meeting evolving requirements around data residency, security, and regulatory compliance, it said.

The proposed platform will enable organisations to deploy and manage AI agents across IT service management, HR, finance, procurement, and customer support, it said, adding that there is increasing demand for platforms that can orchestrate AI-driven workflows across business functions.

Secure, India-Hosted Cloud Solutions

"Together with IBM, we propose to enable enterprises to harness the power of agentic AI on a secure, India-hosted cloud, so they can innovate with confidence while maintaining control over their data and operations," Yotta's managing director and chief executive, Sunil Gupta, said.

The two partners also intend to bring IBM sovereign core onto Yotta's Shakti Cloud, the statement said.

Combining AI Capabilities and Cloud Infrastructure

"This collaboration will combine IBM's AI capabilities with Yotta's sovereign cloud infrastructure to help organisations scale AI responsibly, embedding sovereignty, governance, transparency, and trust from the outset," Sandip Patel, Managing Director for IBM India and South Asia, said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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