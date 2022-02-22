News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » I-T dept warns against fraudulent job offers

I-T dept warns against fraudulent job offers

Source: PTI
February 22, 2022 19:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cautioning public against falling prey to fraudulent job offers, the Income Tax Department on Tuesday said aspirants should only consider offers or advertisements on official websites of SSC or the department.

Jobs

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

"Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department," the I-T department tweeted.

 

In a public notice, the apex direct tax body said it has come to its notice that some fraudulent persons are misleading candidates by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the I-T department.

It said direct recruitment in all Group B and C posts are conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and notification/results are made available on the SSC website.

Thereafter, regional allocation of the candidate is done and the list is uploaded on the I-T department portal.

"The general public is hereby cautioned/advised against taking cognizance of such fake advertisement/notification/appointment letters advertised/circulated through any other platform / portal other than the official websites of the SSC and the Income Tax department," it said in the public notice.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Petrol, diesel price hike coming after elections
Petrol, diesel price hike coming after elections
'Arrest Chitra, find others involved in NSE scam'
'Arrest Chitra, find others involved in NSE scam'
Who Is RESPONSIBLE For The NSE Mess?
Who Is RESPONSIBLE For The NSE Mess?
Uthappa Is Worried About Kohli
Uthappa Is Worried About Kohli
Won't agree to any change in LAC status: Jaishankar
Won't agree to any change in LAC status: Jaishankar
Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach
Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach
HC seeks details on CFI role in Karnataka hijab row
HC seeks details on CFI role in Karnataka hijab row

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Draft policy unlocks govt data for all

Draft policy unlocks govt data for all

LIC may end up becoming India's most valuable company

LIC may end up becoming India's most valuable company

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances